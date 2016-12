12/23 High School Basketball Recap

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – 4A no.1 Homestead topped Chicago Simeon – a top 15 team in Illinois – 64-42 Friday afternoon to headline local prep basketball action.

Florida recruit Karissa McLaughlin tallied 23 points to lead the Spartans. Madisen Parker added 13 while Jazmyne Geist chipped in with 11.

The Spartans have a bye in the first round of next week’s SAC Holiday Tournament. They’ll play the winner of Wayne/Bishop Luers at 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

BOYS: NORTH SIDE 77 INDIANAPOLIS TINDLEY 61 (F)

BOYS: BISHOP LUERS — INDIANAPOLIS MANUAL —

BOYS: EAST NOBLE — GOSHEN —

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

GIRLS: CHICAGO SIMEON 42 HOMESTEAD 64 (F)

GIRLS: WARSAW — NORWELL —

GIRLS: JAY COUNTY — SOUTH ADAMS —