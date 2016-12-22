Semi overturns along US 30 east of Fort Wayne

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – The westbound lanes of U.S. 30 in eastern Allen County were closed Thursday afternoon after a semi overturned.

Police were called around 4 p.m. to a stretch of the highway near Ryan Road. There, a rig was tipped off the shoulder of the roadway.

Investigators at the scene told NewsChannel 15 that a silver sedan was headed eastbound on U.S. 30 when it tried to turn left onto eastbound Lincoln Highway but pulled into the path of the westbound semi.

Both drivers suffered only minor injuries.

The highway was closed while officials worked the crash. The Indiana Department of Transportation urged motorists to avoid the area. The eastbound lanes were opened shortly later along with one westbound lane.

Westbound U.S. 30 near County Road 600 E in Whitley County was closed earlier this morning, due to another semi crash.

This story will be updated.