U.S. Postal Service takes on its busiest day

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – December 22 is the biggest delivery day of the year for the U.S. Postal Service.

Fort Wayne’s Post Master Kathryn Harris said 16 billion pieces of mail will be delivered this holiday season nationwide. Package deliveries went up 12 percent, bringing the total packages delivered to 750 million.

The reason this day is the busiest is because of last minute shoppers. Many of them were rushing to beat Wednesday’s priority mail deadline that would allow their gifts to be delivered by Christmas Day.

Veteran mail carrier Joe Kuras said the day is overwhelming, but he’s happy to be a part of people’s holiday experience.

“It’s stressful, but it’s also enjoyable at the same time,” he said. “It feels good knowing their presents get to them in time and for them to be opening them on Christmas, just to see the joy in their heart knowing that we’re making that come true for them.”

Harris added that people who want their gifts delivered by Christmas, have to deliver them by December 23 via express mail.