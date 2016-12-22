U.S. 33 crash victim a staple in Fort Wayne community

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A crash on U.S. 33 just north of Churubusco claimed the life of 86-year-old Edward Dahm, co-founder of Mike’s Carwash.

A family member confirmed with Newschannel 15 that Dahm died in the Thursday morning crash that left 17 others injured.

Investigators said Dahm’s SUV crossed the center line and into the oncoming path of a charter bus. Dahm’s dog also died in the crash.

Dahm was a staple in the Fort Wayne community.

He and his brother Joe were the original owners of Mike’s Carwash. According to the company’s website, Joe Dahm started the business in 1948. At the time, it was named Mike’s Minit Man and was Indiana’s first automated carwash. A few years later Ed joined the business.

In 1993, the brothers stepped down and turned the business over to Joe’s sons, Bill and Mike Dahm.

In 2014, the younger brothers decided to split the organization into two companies: Mike’s Carwash and Crew Carwash.

After more than 65 years in business, the company has locations in Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio, with more than 40 locations. Company leaders were not available for comment Thursday evening.

It is still unclear what caused the crash but authorities at the scene said Dahm may have suffered a medical emergency while driving.