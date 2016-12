FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A group from Mad Apple CrossFit dressed as superheroes and delivered gifts to children at Parkview Health on Thursday afternoon.

Members Dillon Painter (Captain America), Dustin Westafer (Batman), Maddie Shine (Wonder Woman), Mike Martin (Iron Man) and Bobby Petras (The Flash) all appeared at the hospital.

Mad Apple prepared for the event by asking members to donate toys for the children. Mad Apple also posted photos of the superheroes on their Facebook page.

Superheroes visit Parkview Health View as list View as gallery Open Gallery