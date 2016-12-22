Shopping mall gets new owner, new vision

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A local business owner is hoping to breathe new life into a shopping mall on the city’s southwest side.

“It is still known as the Westland Mall or as I think some people have called it the wasteland,” new owner Todd Smith said.

The mall sits at the intersection of Getz Road and Jefferson Boulevard. Smith bought the building, that also houses his restaurant Mitchell’s Bar and Grill, for $1.3 million.

“You go big or go home and that’s just who I am,” Smith said about the recent purchase.

That’s just the beginning. Smith plans on completely revamping the mostly vacant mall from updating the outside, inside to modernizing the building. He also plans on changing the name to Jefferson Crossing.

“My vision is obviously changing the name, changing the look, bringing it up to some modernization as far as foliage. Everything,” Smith said.

At least three other businesses ranging from a motorcycle dealer to an archery company have expressed interest in the location. Smith said those types of businesses he’s looking for.

“I think brick or mortar will be done in three to five years. I think a huge percentage will be done and it’s scary, so what I’m trying to do is get people to come into a location that’s going to get people off the couch. Get them out of the house and get them off the computer,” Smith said.

Smith said it made sense to buy the building. He’s invested $700,000 in Mitchell’s and business is good.

“For me to spend a million back here and put another half million in it to entice and enlighten it and make it look like 2017 then that’s what I’m going to do,” Smith said.

The barber shop and dance studio already in the building are staying. Smith said the dance studio plans on expanding.