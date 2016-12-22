Semi crash in Whitley Co. closes one lane on U.S. 30

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A semi and car collided on U.S. 30 near County Road 600 East in Whitley County early Thursday morning, according to the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department.

Emergency personnel were called to the intersection around 2:45 a.m.

According to sheriff’s department investigators, a semi was headed east on U.S. 30 when it failed to stop for a car either turning on crossing near 600 East. The impact of the crash sent the car and semi approximately 100 yards before coming to a stop.

The car came to rest in the median. The driver of the car was trapped inside, but was eventually removed by firefighters from Union Township. The driver sustained minor injuries.

The semi flipped onto its side and jack-knifed in the westbound lanes. The trailer pushed through the cab of the truck, narrowly avoiding the driver. The driver had minor injuries and was checked by paramedics, but did not go to the hospital.

Firefighters said the truck was carrying 42,000 pounds of mustard.

The crash initially closed the westbound lanes of U.S. 30 but crews worked to move the semi to the side of the road to help ease congestion. One westbound lane was opened around 4 a.m. The truck was being moved around 10 a.m.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area. Delays are expected for a couple hours as crews work to unload the semi and haul it away.