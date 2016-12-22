Scott, Konchar lead way in Fort Wayne win at Detroit Mercy

DETROIT – Proving the best Christmas gift is a road win, Fort Wayne men’s hoops delivered some holiday cheer to their fans with a 93-86 victory at Calihan Hall on Thursday (Dec. 22) evening over Detroit Mercy.

Fort Wayne struggled out of the gates, falling behind by as many as many as 11 in the first 10 minutes. But the game changed on a 19-3 run which started with 11:04 left in the first half. Detroit native DeAngelo Stewart connected on three straight 3-point attempts in the half. His trey with 7:43 remaining in the first put the ‘Dons up 39-35. The ‘Dons kept rolling after taking the lead, pushing their run to a 31-6 stretch to end the half.

But the Titans didn’t go away. They made five of their first six 3-point attempts in the second half to cut the Fort Wayne lead to two points. They made it a one-point game at 71-70 with 6:42 left, but would never tie the game. The game was clinched by a late 7-0 run by Fort Wayne. It turned a three-point game into an 87-77 lead with 2:13 left.

In just their 13th game of the season, the ‘Dons have now reached 10 wins faster than any NCAA Division I squad in program history. The win is also Fort Wayne head coach Jon Coffman’s 50th career victory.

Bryson Scott finished with 21 points and five steals. John Konchar earned his 21st double-double of his career with 21 points and 12 rebounds. Mo Evans had 18 points and six assists. Stewart finished with 13 points. Brent Calhoun had 11 points.

The ‘Dons shot 54.2 percent from the floor in the game.

Detroit Mercy falls to 2-10. Fort Wayne improves to 10-3. The ‘Dons return home on Dec. 29 to face Western Illinois. Tip at the Gates Center will be 7 p.m. for the first Summit League game of the year. Last year’s Summit League player of the Year Max Landis will be in attendance and will sign autographs after the game.