Police seek public’s help to find sex offender

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating and apprehending a wanted non-complaint registered sex offender.

The Steuben County Superior Court issued an arrest warrant Thursday for 26-year-old Samuel Brett Smith, charging him with two counts of level 6 felony failure to register as a sex or violent offender. The arrest warrant comes after an investigation determined Smith allegedly failed to report a change in location along with other required information to the sheriff’s office within the lawful time period, according to a press release from Steuben County Sherrif’s Office.

Smith is described by police as a white man, 5 feet 7 inches tall and approximately 165 lbs. He was last known to have brown hair and brown eyes along with a beard.

Smith’s exact whereabouts are unknown but it is believed he could possibly be in the Ashley or Fort Wayne area, according to the press release.

Anyone with any information on Smith’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office at 260-662-3131 or Steuben County Crime Stoppers at 668-STOP (7867) or 1-800-600-HALT (4258).