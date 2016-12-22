Police investigate body found in Muncie storage shed

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say a body has been found in a wooden storage shed in Muncie, Indiana, but there are no indications of foul play.

Muncie police were called to the scene on the city’s east side Thursday morning. A deputy coroner tells The (Muncie) Star Press (http://tspne.ws/2hLKNmF) a man was known to have been living in the shed. Muncie police Sgt. Daxton Lovell says the body may have been in the shed for a while. Delaware County emergency workers were preparing to move the remains to a hospital morgue. The investigation is continuing. ___ Information from: The Star Press, http://www.thestarpress.com

