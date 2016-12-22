Northrop’s Thatcher, Snider’s Barnfield honored as Fill It Up All-Stars

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Thanks to Phil’s One Stop and Marathon Norhtrop’s Arielle Thatcher and Snider’s Mike Barnfield were crowned the “Fill It Up All-Stars” last Friday on the Highlight Zone.

Thatcher scored 26 points as Northrop rallied from a nine-point deficit late in the fourth quarter to defeat South Side 59-56 on the road.

Barnfield scored 13 points – including the game-winning three pointer at the buzzer in overtime – as Snider upset 4A no. 3 North Side 76-73.

Both Arielle and Mike were sent a “Fill It Up All-Stars” t-shirt for winning. The award goes to one boy and one girl each Friday that filled up the stat sheet while leading their team to a victory.

Tune into the Highlight Zone when it returns January 6 to see who wins next!