Man who stabbed fiance, killed her brother pleads guilty

ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) An Angola man who prosecutors said stabbed his fiancee and killed her brother in an early April altercation has pleaded guilty to reduced charges.

Edwin Garcia, 32, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and attempted voluntary manslaughter Thursday in Steuben Circuit Court, both charges related to the April 9 killing of 30-year-old Jonathan Abuja and stabbing of Amber Lynn Abuja. Initial charges of murder and attempted murder against Garcia were dropped as part of the plea deal with prosecutors, which calls for a sentence of no more than 20 years per count.

Garcia will be sentenced Feb. 14.

Police were called just after 3:30 a.m. that early April morning to an area of Washington Street and Broad Street in Angola after neighbors heard a woman screaming for help. When officers arrived, they found the woman – identified as Amber Abuja – suffering from multiple stab wounds, police said.

Officers then went to a home at 313 North Washington Street, where they found Jonathan Abuja’s body inside.

Amber Abuja was taken to an Angola hospital and then transferred to a Fort Wayne hospital in serious condition. Police found Garcia inside an abandoned home in the 300 block of East Gilmore Street later and arrested him.

Mary Hixon, the victims’ mother, told NewsChannel 15 in the days that followed that Jonathan Abuja had intervened in a fight between his sister and Garcia, her fiance. The fight between the couple had escalated to the point that Garcia took a knife and stabbed Amber multiple times, Hixon said. That’s when her Jonathan jumped in to help her, and Garcia stabbed him to death, she said.

Neighbors said Garcia chased Amber out of the house and around the neighborhood. One woman said there was blood from the chase on the sidewalk in front of her home.