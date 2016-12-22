Komets bring gifts, cheer to Lutheran Children’s Hospital patients

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Members of the Fort Wayne Komets hockey organization, including players and the head coach of the team, brought gifts and cheer to patients at Lutheran Children’s Hospital on Thursday.

Lutheran Hospital officials said being hospitalized during the holiday season is a challenge for anyone and visits from special guests like professional sports teams makes time away from home more pleasant for the patients.

The Fort Wayne Mad Ants organization, including players, coaches, the Madame Ant Dancers and the Mad Ant mascot visited the hospital on Wednesday afternoon.

