Indy man killed as he answers door; homicide sets record

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Police say a 48-year-old man has been fatally shot after answering his door in Indianapolis.

The Indianapolis Star says it’s the 145th homicide this year, a record for the city. The latest victim was killed Wednesday night on the east side. His name wasn’t immediately released.

Shootings in which the victims survived are running about even compared to 2015.

Police Chief Troy Riggs says too many people are using guns to “solve simple arguments.” Riggs announced his resignation Wednesday, saying he needs to think about his family’s financial security. He was making $117,000 a year.

