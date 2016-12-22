Indiana day care provider gets 28 years in toddler’s death

GOSHEN, Ind. (AP) — A former Indiana day care provider has been sentenced to 28 years in prison in the 2014 death of a 19-month-old boy in her care.

WSBT-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2hZlsWM ) Jackie Rolston was sentenced Thursday morning in an Elkhart County courtroom.

Jurors convicted Rolston last month in the death of Kirk Coleman of New Paris. Authorities ruled the boy died of blunt force injuries.

It was the second trial for Rolston, whose first trial in October ended with a mistrial when the jurors were dismissed after the judge found they didn’t follow instructions.

Rolston pleaded guilty in 2008 to a count of child neglect. The death of Kirk Coleman resulted in Indiana lawmakers passing “Kirk’s Law,” which calls for the creation of a public registry of individuals convicted of child abuse.

