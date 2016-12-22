Indiana AG, out after 8 years, will teach, pursue projects

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (AP) — Attorney General Greg Zoeller says he won’t be returning to his hometown, New Albany, after he leaves office.

Zoeller, who lost a bid for Congress, is finishing his eighth year as Indiana attorney general. He tells the News and Tribune (http://bit.ly/2hZmIJx ) that he plans to teach part-time at a Washington law school, work as a mediator and pursue other projects in trade and commerce.

The 61-year-old Republican says he’s not in retirement mode with two kids in college. Zoeller says “it’s a great time” to be leaving office. He says, “I don’t know if I fit today’s political arena.”

Earlier in his career, Zoeller was an aide to Vice President Dan Quayle.

