“Fab 15” returns for fourth year on Christmas Day

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – For the fourth season WANE-TV viewers will see the top high school football players in northeast Indiana honored on Christmas Day as Newschannel 15 presents the “Fab 15.”

The segment – featuring the top 15 players in the area – will air during the 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. newscasts on December 25.

WANE-TV sent out ballots to each coach in the area and asked them to vote on the ten best players they faced this season (they could not vote for their own players). Those votes were tabulated and the top 15 vote-getters were named to the “Fab 15.”

Tune into Newschannel 15 on Christmas Day to see the entire show!