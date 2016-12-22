Colts to honor NAIA champ St. Francis

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The Indianapolis Colts will honor the 2016 NAIA National Champion University of Saint Francis football team at the Colts final home game Jan. 1.

The No. 4-ranked Cougars defeated No. 2 Baker 38-17 at Municipal Stadium in Daytona Beach, Florida, on Saturday to claim their first National Title. The team was welcomed back to Fort Wayne on Sunday, and a larger celebration will take place next month on campus.

First, though, the Indianapolis Colts will honor the team.

The Colts will offer tickets for Saint Francis football players, family and fans. The player tickets will be free, the Colts announced. Tickets for family and friends will be available for purchase.

The Colts face the Jacksonville Jaguars on Jan. 1 at Lucas Oil Stadium.