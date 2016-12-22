Amber Pasztor to be examined at IU’s NeuroScience Center

ELKHART, Ind. (WANE) – Amber Pasztor is set to be transferred to Indiana University Health’s NeuroScience Center in Indianapolis for an examination on January 16, 2017.

During an October 19 court appearance in Elkhart, the judge ordered Pasztor be evaluated by two psychiatric experts, one in Elkhart and one in Fort Wayne, after a motion was filed to determine if she was competent to stand trial for the murder of her two children. Pasztor completed one of those evaluations in Elkhart on Friday, November 17.

Pasztor has been charged with two counts of murder and is accused of killing her 6-year-old son Rene Pasztor and 7-year-old daughter Liliana Hernandez on September 26, 2016. Pasztor’s attorney will have to convince a jury that she was not able to appreciate the wrongfulness of her actions because of a mental disease or defect.

Pasztor’s attorney had previously announced in early November that he plans to use the insanity defense. Meanwhile, prosecutors said they will seek a life sentence without parole.

According to Forensic Psychologist, Dr. Stephen Ross of Fort Wayne, it is rare that defendants are actually found to be insane. In fact, it only works about one percent of the time. To prove that’s the case with Pasztor, it could take months of evaluations, interviews, and testing.

Pasztor admitted to NewsChannel 15 during a jailhouse interview in early October that she killed her two children and Frank Macomber. Macomber was somehow connected to Pasztor, though their relationship remains unclear. The Macomber case was recently received by the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office. The prosecutor’s office did not indicate what charges they would pursue against Pasztor in that case.

It remains unclear as to whether or not Pasztor has been found competent to stand trial for the murder of her two children. It is also not known what Pasztor’s Indianapolis evaluation will include or if the judge’s order for a Fort Wayne evaluation has been relocated to Indianapolis.