South Bend mayor: Child lead exposure not from water

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — The mayor of South Bend says the city’s problem with childhood lead exposure stems from lead paint chips and dust in old homes, not drinking water.

The South Bend Tribune reports that Mayor Pete Buttigieg said Tuesday that federal grant money has run out that was meant to renovate homes and provide free testing for children. The city has had a problem with children being exposed to lead in an area of its near northwest side. The area has about 2,000 residents and an high percentage of children up to age 6 with elevated blood-lead levels.

The mayor says citywide testing done in 2013 showed average lead levels much lower than limits set by federal regulators. He urged parents who suspect their children are at risk to have blood-lead tests done.

