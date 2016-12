FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Kara Gerka led the Cougars with 17 points as Saint Francis defeated Lawrence Tech 67-56 at the Hutzell Center on Wednesday afternoon.

Northrop grad Quila Jackson netted 14 points for USF while Norwell grad Paige Frisch chipped in with 13.

The Cougars improve to 5-8 on the season with the win.