Red Kettle donations sluggish as campaign comes to an end

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) With just days before the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign ends they campaign is coming up short.

“Last year we were quite a bit ahead. We were probably closer to 80% so we only have a few days left,” Captain Luis Acosta said. “We bell ring until Christmas Eve so it’s getting a little scary as we get closer.”

So far the Red Kettle campaign has raised about $145,000 of the $250,000 goal.

“We’ve reached about 58% of our goal which is an all-time low,” Acosta said. “I don’t think we’ve ever seen it this low.”

It’s been a tough year for the campaign that’s not only seeing a shortage in donations, but volunteers too.

“We were struggling for bell ringers. We’ve been averaging about 15 a day and 20 on good days, so it’s a little bit of a struggle,” Acosta said.

Acosta said he’s heard a lot of reasons for the drop in donations. Some blame it on an election year, fewer bell ringers, and others blame it on not carrying cash anymore. However, he wants to remind people who don’t have change in their pockets that you can still support the cause and donate online.

“There’s a way to adopt a kettle online and just dedicate those funds to Fort Wayne, for example if you went and adopted a kettle you could get your friends and family to adopt into that bucket and kind of fundraise that way, so we’re trying to get with the times,” Acosta said.

To donate online click here.