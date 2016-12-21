Police find meth, cash, 2 guns; brothers arrested

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) Two Nappanee brothers were arrested Tuesday evening on drug charges after police found meth, cash and two handguns in a home.

Police went to a home at 13317 N. County Road 700 West in Nappanee Tuesday evening. There, officers from Nappanee, Kosciusko County and parole agents went into the home and found 37-year-old Joshua Loren Borkholder and 33-year-old John Ira Borkholder, along with finished meth, some $1,800 in cash and two handguns, according to a news release.

John Borkholder was arrested and preliminarily charged with felony dealing methamphetamine as well as felony possession of methamphetamine. He is currently being held on a $10,250 bond.

Joshua Borkholder was arrested and preliminarily charged with felony dealing methamphetamine, felony possession of methamphetamine, along with violation of parole. He is currently being held without bond in the Kosciusko County Jail.