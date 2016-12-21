Parking plan set for New Year’s Eve Ball Drop

Related Coverage Downtown Fort Wayne ball drop set for New Year’s Eve

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Organizers for Fort Wayne’s first New Year’s Eve Ball Drop have established a parking and traffic flow plan for the year-end celebration.

The festivities will begin at 7 p.m. at the Barrett McNagny parking lot located at 215 E. Berry St. The event, free and open to all ages, will feature music, fireworks and an LED tower to highlight the countdown to the New Year.

Parking for the event is available throughout downtown Fort Wayne. Free metered street parking is available after 5 p.m. and on weekends, and the closest parking garage can be found at the 1st Source Parking Garage at 200 East Main St. The Citizens Square parking lot will also be a designated parking lot for the event.

Barr and Berry streets around the Barrett McNagny parking lot will be closed to traffic throughout the event.

The following is the schedule for the evening:

7 pm Doors Open

7:15 pm Live Entertainment (Alicia Pyle Quartet)

8 pm Opening Ceremony | Lighting of the Tower

8:15 pm Live Entertainment (Alicia Pyle Quartet)

9 pm Crowd Contest

9:15 pm Live Entertainment (Alicia Pyle-Harmonic)

10 pm Crowd Contest

10:15 pm Live Entertainment (Alicia Pyle-Harmonic)

11 pm Crowd Contest

11:15 pm Live Entertainment (Alicia Pyle-Harmonic)

12 am Countdown to Ball Drop | Fireworks and NYE Celebration

ADDITIONAL DETAILS

A warming tent will be on-site as well as patio heaters. Attendees are encouraged to dress for the weather. There is no dress code, so wear something that will allow you to feel comfortable, WARM, and festive. Check weather updates on WANE-TV by clicking HERE.