Mastodons defeat Eastern Kentucky

DAYTON, Ohio – The defense for the Fort Wayne women’s basketball team held Eastern Kentucky without a field goal for almost six minutes as the Mastodons came back to win their final game at the Wright State Invitational Presented by Holiday Inn, 68-59.

The ‘Dons were led by De’Jour Young with 19 points, a game-high nine rebounds, and two steals. Zaria Atkins finished with 18 points and five rebounds, and was a perfect 9-for-9 at the free throw line. Rachel Rinehart added 13 points and a team-high four assists. KeShyra McCarver also finished in double-digits with 10 points.

Fort Wayne jumped out to the early lead with a 10-2 advantage to begin the game. The Colonels responded with an 11-0 run as they led after the first quarter. Young tied the game at 22-22 at the 7:19 mark of the second, but EKU answered with back-to-back baskets to retake the lead 37-35 at the half.

The Mastodons fought back midway through the third with back-to-back three-pointers from Atkins and Anna Lappenküper to pull within two. Rinehart followed suit and nailed a triple with 5:30 left in the third to give the ‘Dons a 46-45 lead. Eastern Kentucky scored consecutive baskets to end the quarter as Fort Wayne trailed 51-49.

The ‘Dons began the fourth quarter on a 15-4 advantage and never looked back, not allowing an EKU field goal until the 4:06 mark. Fort Wayne finished the game shooting 19-of-45 (42.2%) from the floor and 5-of-13 (38.5%) on three-point attempts. The Mastodons went for season-highs all-around at the free throw line, making 25-of-28 attempts for an 89.3 percent.

After spending the entire month of December on the road, Fort Wayne returns home to open Summit League play against Western Illinois on Dec. 28 at 6 p.m.