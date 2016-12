FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Members of the Fort Wayne Mad Ants basketball organization brought gifts and cheers to patients at Lutheran Children’s Hospital on Wednesday.

Players, coaches, the Madame Ant Dancers and the Mad Ant mascot visited the hospital Wednesday afternoon.

Lutheran Hospital officials said special guests like professional sports teams makes time away from home more pleasant for the patients.

The Fort Wayne Komets organization will visit the hospital on Thursday.

Photos: Mad Ants visit Lutheran children’s hospital View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Fort Wayne Mad Ants players, coaches, dancers and mascot brought gifts and cheer to patients at Lutheran Children's Hospital on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016. Fort Wayne Mad Ants players, coaches, dancers and mascot brought gifts and cheer to patients at Lutheran Children's Hospital on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016. Fort Wayne Mad Ants players, coaches, dancers and mascot brought gifts and cheer to patients at Lutheran Children's Hospital on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016. Fort Wayne Mad Ants players, coaches, dancers and mascot brought gifts and cheer to patients at Lutheran Children's Hospital on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016.