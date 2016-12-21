Indianapolis police chief stepping down after 1 year on job

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis’ mayor says the city’s police chief is stepping down after only about a year on the job.

Mayor Joe Hogsett said in a statement Wednesday morning that Chief Troy Riggs would be leaving his administration “at the end of this challenging year.”

The mayor’s statement says Riggs will be pursuing other opportunities, but does not explain the reason for his departure. Hogsett and Riggs scheduled a Wednesday morning media availability.

Riggs became chief of the 1,500-officer Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department in January. He previously served for three years as Indianapolis’ public safety director under former Mayor Greg Ballard, stepping down in mid-2015 to take a university research post.

He served in that university post for about six months before becoming chief when Hogsett, a first-term mayor, took office.

