Exclusive: FWPD busts unusual drug house

Fort Wayne Ind. (WANE) In a coordinated effort, officers from Gang and Violent Crimes Unit, Vice, and the Emergency Services Team joined forces to bust an alleged drug house on the southwest side of Fort Wayne.

Around 2:45 Wednesday afternoon FWPD raided the home located at 741 West Dewald Street. Inside officers found several handguns, cocaine, marijuana and heroin/fentynel.

Police said this was a relatively unusual operation because the alleged dealers didn’t live in the house. They treated the home like a storefront.

At the end of the day they would lock the doors and go home. Inside the home, the drugs and guns were separated into their own areas and rooms. Almost resembling an illegal drug department store.

Several of the alleged dealers who were seen leaving the home were taken into custody during a traffic stop around the same time.

Police charged 19 year old Jermichael James and 19 year old Terrell Smith both with 2 counts of dealing and one count of maintaining a common nuisance. 20 year old Darrius Fultz was charged with visiting a common nuisance and possession of marijuana.

The BATFE and US Marshals assisted in the bust.