EACS starts $2 million project moving data center

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) – A $2 million project for East Allen County Schools got the final go ahead Tuesday. The school board voted in favor of changing the location of the district’s data center.

“We believe that it will make East Allen more efficient and effective in providing our services to our students. It’s a big move so we want to make sure we do it right,” Assistant Superintendent Kirby Stahly said.

The data center holds all of the servers used in the district. That includes student, financial and payroll records, plus all of the phone systems that connect the district within and to everyone else. The alternative school on the first floor of the building will stay there. The second floor will have offices. The district hub will be on the bottom floor, a secure place for important info.

“Typically when you look at a data center a lot of times those are below ground because you want it to be secure in case anything happens,” Stahly said.

The bond for the project will be paid back in a year and it’s expected to be cheaper than they first thought. Stahly said the tax is about 92 cents per hundred dollars of the assessed value.

Work on all of this has already started and it’s supposed to be done by the beginning of the next school year.