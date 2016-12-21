Donley, USF agree to contract extension through 2021

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The University of Saint Francis has given Head Football Coach Kevin Donley a contract extension extending Donley’s future at USF through 2021.

“What better way to bring our 2016 National Championship season to a close than to lock up Coach Donley for another five years,” USF Director of Athletics Mike McCaffrey said. “By signing Coach Donley to a five-year rolling contract, our current recruits understand that they will be playing for the NAIA’s greatest coach for their entire college career.

“I understand some of our competitors may want to suggest that Coach Donley is looking to retire, but we can assure everyone that the fire is burning as much as it ever has and Coach D will be here for the foreseeable future,” McCaffery added.

Donley secured USF’s first NAIA Football Championship Series title with a 38-17 win over previously undefeated Baker University on Saturday (Dec. 17). Donley has a 187-44 record in 19 seasons at USF including 18 consecutive winning seasons. USF finished 13-1 in 2016.

“I am truly grateful to the entire USF community for the opportunity to continue to coach college football, the game that a love” Donley asserted. “We started this program with a mission to develop quality young men into meaningful contributors to our community and to win some games along the way. Winning the national championship, bringing it back to Fort Wayne and the surrounding region is a tremendous accomplishment, a testament of our commitment to USF and our community.”

Donley is the active wins leader in collegiate football with 302 career victories and he is a 10-time Mid-States Football Association Mideast League Coach of the Year. Donley directed USF to its 12th MSFA MEL championship in 2015. Donley, 65, was inducted into the NAIA Football Hall of Fame in January 2014. With the blessing and support of USF President Sr. Elise Kriss, Donley started the USF Football program in 1997. This was the Cougars’ 18th consecutive winning season in 19 years.

Donley also captured the NAIA National Championship title in 1991 as head coach of Georgetown College.