City offers recycling tips for holiday refuse deluge

The following is a release from the city of Fort Wayne, presented verbatim:

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — ‘Tis the season to remember that non-foil wrapping paper, gift boxes, greeting cards and many other holiday disposables are recyclable and should go under the yellow lid of your recycling cart.

It’s understandable that when adding extra items to your holiday recyclables — such as plastics, bottles and aluminum cans – your cart may become full. The City of Fort Wayne’s Solid Waste Department reminds you that if your cart is full, you can place a cardboard box or extra container with overflow items next to the recycling cart at the curb. The extra container should not weigh more than 40 pounds.

Some Holiday Waste Not Recyclable

Disposables such as metallic-coated or foil wrapping paper, gift bags, ribbons, bows, beads, garland, tinsel, ornaments, lights, or bubble wrap are not recyclable and should be placed in the trash.

What can you recycle year-round:

Paper: Most types of clean paper (i.e. non-metallic party favors, cardboard, non-contaminated food boxes, magazines, envelopes, telephone directories, junk mail, calendars, stationery, paper bags, etc.). Food boxes that have food contamination should be disposed of in the garbage container.

Plastics: Labeled #1 – #7 (i.e. beverage bottles; milk jugs; detergent bottles and jugs; plastic juice containers; condiment bottles and jars; shampoo and lotion bottles. Remove caps from containers, and lightly rinse any food or liquid residue from containers and trays before recycling.

Aluminum tins and metal cans: Beverage cans, Steel, tin and aluminum food cans; and aluminum pie pans. Lightly rinse any food or liquid residue. There is no need to remove paper labels.

Glass bottles and jars of all colors: Beverage bottles and jars, condiment jars, other food bottles and jars. Remove cap and lightly rinse prior to recycling, there is no need to remove paper labels.