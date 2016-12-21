Bell ringer raises awareness of colonoscopies in honor of late wife

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Tis the season for Salvation Army bell ringers, but one man with the bell is not just giving his time to help raise money.

With a bright smile and a warm heart make Jerry Vandeveer is a one-of-kind bell ringer.

“Just like other people we try to give back to the community and one way to do it is to make other’s Christmas a little better,” Vandeveer said.

Vandeveer is also fulfilling his wife’s final wish: raise awareness about the importance of colonoscopies. Next to the Red Kettle he had a sign with the question, “Have you had a colonoscopy”.

Linda was 67 when she died from cancer in September. In her final days she asked Jerry to get screened.

“When she finally got the colonoscopy it was too late, so we want to make sure that other people are aware of how simple the process is and the procedure is so minimal, but it can impact your life,” Vandeveer said.

A procedure that could have saved Linda’s life.

“If we would have gotten the colonoscopy when she was 50 they would have caught it, cut it and she would be with me today,” Vandeveer said.

Instead, Vandeveer rang the bell by himself Wednesday to give back to the community just like he and his wife did every year around Christmas, but he isn’t alone on this journey to raise awareness.

“We’ve had so many people who have committed or have already done colonoscopies in honor of Linda. That is just amazing. I’m flabbergasted,” Vandeveer said.

With his bell in hand and sign by the kettle, the man who lost the love of his life to cancer carries on with a smile and hopes his Linda’s story can save a life.

“I’ve got a whole city. I’ve got a whole community. We’ve got people everywhere that have been supporting my Linda,” Vandeveer said. “How can you not be positive?”

Vandeveer said he would match the donations in his Red Kettle up to $400.