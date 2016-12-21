12/21 High School Hockey Recap

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The top two teams in the city standings went head-to-head on Wednesday night with area leader Carroll earning a comeback win over Bishop Dwenger 5-4 despite Jared Lamothe’s hat trick for the Saints.

Summit City 2, FW Bruins 1 (SO)

 

SC: Lambert.  Saves: Barcelona 12

 

FWB: Scott.  Saves: Weiks 32
Leo 8, Homestead 1

 

Leo: Carter Bonecutter, Winslow, Connor Bonecutter 5. Saves: Baumert 15, Vlot 5

 

Homestead: Baum.  Saves: Strubing 30

 

Carroll 5, Bishop Dwenger 4

 

Carroll: Duffus, Stoody 2, Hartley 2.  Saves: Grinstead 14

 

Bishop Dwenger: Lamothe 3, Josh Kucharski.  Saves: Frank 41
No games on December 28th and January 4th.  Games resume January 11th.

