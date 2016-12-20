Zeisloft’s late three earns Mad Ants 111-110 win over Swarm

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Fort Wayne Mad Ants (10-3) took down the Greensboro Swarm (5-12) in the final seconds of regulation 111-110 at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum Tuesday night.

It was a slow start for both teams but a Julyan Stone three-point bucket set the tone for the Mad Ants. Rakeem Christmas followed that with a steal that led to a Stephan Hicks dunk, giving Fort Wayne a 6-0 lead.

Greensboro’s Christian Wood hit a hook shot that cut the Mad Ants lead to one point (14-13) with seven minutes left in the first half. Wood then went on to knock one down from behind the arc giving the Swarm the lead (16-14).

Mad Ants battled through the second quarter but still fell short by 17 points at the half (68-51). Wood led the Swarm with 28 points.

Fort Wayne regained their spark in the third to cut the first half deficit to seven (92-85). A layup by Trey McKinney-Jones broke Greensboro lead to nine with under five minutes left in the quarter.

The Mad Ants carried their momentum into the fourth leading with a Alex Poythress driving dunk. The Mad Ants went on 4-0 run with a Poythress jumper that allowed Fort Wayne to gain the lead (93-92) for their first time since the first quarter.

Greensboro retook the lead after a pair of free throws by Mike Tobey (99-98), which he followed with a dunk keeping the Mad Ants trailing the Swam.

Within one point with 5.1 second on the clock, Mad Ants Nick Zeisloft found an opening to drain a three for the game winning shot.

The Swarm had four players finish in double digits; Wood lead the team with 28, Aaron Harrison followed with 24 points, Ralston Turner recorded 22 off the bench, and Archie Goodwin added 12 points.

Poythress led the Mad Ants and tied his career high with 32 points. Fort Wayne had five other players in double digits. McKinney-Jones handed 18, Christmas tacked on 13, Jordan Loyd logged 12, Hicks finished with 11 and Leslie was not far behind with 10 points. Third in the league with most assist per game, Julyan Stone recorded 11.

The Mad Ants will travel to Delaware to face the 87ers Friday.