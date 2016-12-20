Two years after plan approval, Canal Flats now accepting tenants

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – More than two years ago, J.R. Kendall’s business Kendall Property Group out of Indianapolis found the property the company was looking for as the site for an upscale apartment project. It’s a convenient location on Fort Wayne’s Southwest side.

“We’re really excited about the Southwest side of Fort Wayne,” Kendall said.

The lot is right off I-69, overlooking the Eagle Marsh.

“That attracted us to it,” Kendall said. “To have those great views off the back of the property.”

In 2014 it was approved by the Department of Planning Services. Then, the thing that was most attractive about the property– the ample wetlands– caused some more months of work.

“There was an existing creek running through the project,” Kendall said. “So, it took quite a bit of engineering and planning with the county surveyor to determine how we could design that project around the creek.”

The whole process took about 9 months, but late last year the project received the go ahead from IDEM. Construction got going last year, and the first two buildings are now open. The most recent one started accepting tenants this month.

“We have tenants from Vera Bradley, obviously from Lutheran, and people coming in for the GM expansion,” Kendall said.

Even as opening day got closer, a lawsuit lingered on the project filed by surrounding business owners. Just in the last few months it was dismissed. The business’ attorney Tom Niezer said both sides were happy when the lawsuit was dismissed. He said Canal Flats has become a member of the business association inside the business park where it stands, and will assume responsibilities, such as upkeep, like its neighbors.

In all there will be 21 buildings when this project is fully constructed. One to three bedroom apartments are available ranging from around $800 to $1,300 a month.