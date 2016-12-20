Tough fourth quarter dooms Mastodons in loss to Wright State

DAYTON, Ohio – The Fort Wayne women’s basketball team was unable to keep pace in the fourth quarter with Wright State as the Mastodons fell 62-51 in their second game of the Wright State Invitational Presented by Holiday Inn.

The ‘Dons were led by De’Jour Young with 14 points and four rebounds. Zaria Atkins finished with 12 points, four rebounds and two assists. KeShyra McCarver led the way with five rebounds to go along with seven points. Rachel Rinehart also added seven points, four rebounds and two assists.

Fort Wayne scored the opening basket of the game, but trailed most of the first two quarters. A 7-0 run near the end of the second quarter tied the game 17-17. Both sides hit a jumper in the final minute as the score was tied 21-21 at halftime.

The ‘Dons held their largest lead of the game at the 5:21 mark of the third after a three-pointer by Atkins, 33-28. Wright State gained the lead back but Young hit a pair of free throws with less than a second on the clock and the score remained tied 39-39 heading to the fourth. The Raiders began the final period with a 12-4 advantage to take an eight point lead, as the Mastodons were unable to pull close than four down the stretch.

The ‘Dons shot a season-best 48.6 percent from the floor (18-of-37), while finishing 2-of-8 (25%) beyond the arc and 13-of-16 (81.3%) at the charity stripe.

Fort Wayne closes out the Wright State Invitational tomorrow afternoon, December 21, at 1:30 p.m. against Eastern Kentucky.