FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It’s early in the season but it will be hard to top Snider’s 76-73 overtime win over 4A No. 3 North Side on Friday night.

Mike Barnfield’s buzzer-beating three sealed the victory for the Panthers over a Legends team that came into the game 6-0.

Snider is now 2-1 on the season after getting a late start. They are the third-seed in the upcoming SAC Holiday Tournament.