Police investigate armed robbery at Fort Wayne dollar store

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne police are investigating a reported armed robbery.

Police were called to the Family Dollar, 4311 South Anthony Boulevard, around 10:15 p.m. Tuesday.

A man reportedly entered the store with a gun and got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

It’s unclear if any customers were inside the store during the robbery. No injuries were reported.

Police have not released a description of the suspect.

No other information was immediately available.

The incident is under investigation.