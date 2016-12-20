Police investigate armed robbery at Fort Wayne dollar store

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne police are investigating a reported armed robbery.
Police were called to the Family Dollar, 4311 South Anthony Boulevard, around 10:15 p.m. Tuesday.
A man reportedly entered the store with a gun and got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.
It’s unclear if any customers were inside the store during the robbery. No injuries were reported.
Police have not released a description of the suspect.
No other information was immediately available.
The incident is under investigation.