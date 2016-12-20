Police raid finds heroin, gun, cash; 1 arrested

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Police raided a northeast-side home early Tuesday to bust an alleged heroin dealer, officials said.

Officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department’s Vice and Narcotics Division and Emergency Services Team early Tuesday raided a home at 5428 Evard Road. According to a news release, detectives received a tip that someone at the home had been dealing heroin.

During a search of the home, detectives found evidence of narcotics dealing, including some $5,000 in cash along with digital scales and a substance that tested positive for heroin. Police also found a handgun that was reportedly stolen in an armed robbery earlier this month, police said.

Terrence L. Fincher, 41, was the only person inside the home at the time of the raid. He was arrested on four counts of dealing cocaine and one count of maintaining a common nuisance, police said.