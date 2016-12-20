Investigation reveals no threat after report of person with gun on IU’s Bloomington campus

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH/WANE) – A person with a gun was been reported on IU’s Bloomington campus Tuesday evening, according to WANE sister station WISH-TV in Indianapolis.

The university posted a message on social media urging those on campus to seek safety.

A little over 30 minutes after the initial tweet, the university tweeted that an investigation was ongoing, however a threat was no longer imminent.

IU Bloomington Update: Investigation is on-going. Threat is no longer imminent. Resume normal routine but remain vigilant. See emergency.iu. — Indiana University (@IUBloomington) December 21, 2016

A student who was leaving Union Street apartments reported seeing someone with a what they thought was a handgun, according to the Indiana University Police Department.

Police checked cameras in the area and saw someone matching the description provided by the student, but no weapons were visible on camera. Officers then began checking buildings and said they had only received one call.

Officers later located a student who entered Pine Hall around the time of the original complaint. Police responded went to an apartment where the person was identified as a non-student who was visiting a student residing in Pine Hall. The person matched the description of the individual in the earlier call and looked to be the same individual police saw on the cameras.

While cooperating with officers that person told officers he was hiding a marijuana cigarette from the person who made the initial complaint. After a search of the property, which police say the individual consented to, no weapon or marijuana was found.

Police said criminal charges are unlikely.