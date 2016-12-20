Our December temp trend is much different than November’s

Although our much advertised warm up continues to be on the way in the extended forecast, I’d be remiss to note just how the recent cold stretch has affected our month and weather stats to date.

12 of the past 13 days have all had daily average temperatures below average. So, with 19 days of December data on the books, we’re trending a whopping 7.1° below average! To date, this ranks as our 13th coldest December.

This cold snap followed our 4th warmest November, locally.

On the global scale, Climate Central reports that over land and ocean surfaces combined, it was the 5th hottest November on record, at 1.31°F (0.73°C) above the 20th century average. For the year-to-date, 2016 remains the hottest year in the global record, which goes back to 1880. Unless the December global temperature is 0.41°F (0.25°C) or less above the 20th century monthly average, 2016 will at least tie 2015 as the warmest year on record. The last month for which the departure from average was that low was November 2000.

The Climate Central meteorologists also note that statistics from NOAA (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration) resemble the analysis released by NASA last week, which indicated that November 2016 was the second hottest November on record. Only November 2015 was hotter.