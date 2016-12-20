Komets forward Mike Cazzola named ECHL Player of the Week

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The ECHL announced Tuesday that Fort Wayne center Mike Cazzola has been named the Sher-Wood Hockey ECHL Player of the Week for Dec. 12-18.

Cazzola scored five goals and added four assists for nine points in the three games played. He had goals in each game of the week for a three-game goal and point-scoring streak (5g, 4a) and extended his home point-scoring streak to three games (5g, 3a).

The Guelph, Ontario native netted a goal and dished two assists for three points in a 6-5 loss at Wheeling Friday before rebounding with the Komets passing an assist in a 4-3 home win over the Nailers Saturday. Cazzola capped the week helping the Komets to a 7-1 win over Orlando in Fort Wayne Sunday scoring his fist pro hat trick and adding two assists for a five-point game.

Cazzola has appeared in all 25 Komet games to date and ranks third with 27 points (11g, 16a) and leads with three game winning goals.

2016-17 is Cazzola’s first year as a pro after completing four seasons last year at Acadia University where he totaled 52 goals and 133 points in 107 collegiate games.