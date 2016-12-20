Historic Fort Wayne city services artifacts on display

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The city of Fort Wayne has established a display case to showcase pieces of historical significance to the city.

The new City Services historical display case is located inside Citizens Square in downtown Fort Wayne. It displays historic artifacts like a Fort Wayne police uniform and firefighter turnout suit, along with other items associated with City Services

The display case was unveiled Tuesday in a ceremony.

The display case can be found on the garden level of Citizens Square at 200 E. Berry St. The public is welcome.

