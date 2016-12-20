12/20 Indiana A.P. Boys Basketball Poll

Associated Press Published:
IHSAA Basketball
IHSAA Basketball

The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school boys basketball teams, with first-place votes in parentheses, records, rating points and previous rankings:
Class 4A
W-L      Pts    Prv
1.  Indpls  N.  Central  (15)      5-0      300    1
2.  Carmel                                      5-1      218    2
3.  Logansport                              5-0      185    5
4.  New  Albany                              3-2      167    4
  5.  Ft.  Wayne  North                    7-1      166    3   
6.  Castle                                      6-0      164    10
7.  McCutcheon                              6-1      136    6
8.  Lawrence  North                      4-1      124    7
  9.  Homestead                                6-0      113    9
10.  Hamilton  Southeastern        5-1      66      NR
Others receiving votes:
Indpls Ben Davis 39. Valparaiso 29. Warren Central 23. Crown Point 22. S. Bend Riley 18. Floyd Central 15. Zionsville 9. Ft. Wayne Snider 6.
Class 3A
W-L      Pts    Prv
1.  NorthWood  (7)                      5-0      241    2
2.  Griffith  (2)                        6-0      209    3
3.  Ev.  Bosse  (2)                      6-1      207    6
4.  Indpls  Park  Tudor  (1)      4-1      188    5
5.  Tri-West  (1)                        5-0      170    4
6.  Twin  Lakes                            6-1      147    1
7.  Brownstown  (1)                    5-0      141    9
8.  Culver  Academy                    6-0      130    NR
9.  Indpls  Brebeuf                    4-1      109    7
10.  Danville  (1)                        5-0      108    NR
Others receiving votes:
Andrean 26. Ft. Wayne Luers 26. Tipton 25. Salem 22. Silver Creek 21. Marion 15. Northview 9. Evansville Memorial 6.
Class 2A
W-L      Pts    Prv
1.  Barr-Reeve  (12)              6-0      286    1
2.  Northeastern  (2)            6-0      272    2
3.  Oak  Hill  (1)                    6-0      240    4
4.  Indpls  Broad  Ripple      4-1      184    6
5.  Providence                        6-1      182    3
6.  Linton-Stockton              3-1      121    8
7.  Indpls  Howe                      3-3      93      10
8.  Indpls  Scecina                6-1      65      NR
  9.  Southwood                          4-1      64      NR 
10.  Lapel                                  4-3      63      5
Others receiving votes:
Hagerstown 51. Shenandoah 38. Cass 37. Henryville 23. Covington 17. Westview 16. Bowman Academy 15. Ft. Wayne Canterbury 8. Frankton 7. Eastside 6. Southmont 6. Milan 6.
Class 1A
W-L      Pts    Prv
  1.  Ft.  Wayne  Blackhawk  (7)      5-1      268    1   
2.  Tri-County  (4)                        6-0      227    3
3.  University                                6-1      205    5
4.  Wood  Memorial                          5-1      198    2
5.  Tindley  (2)                              3-1      196    4
6.  Shakamak                                    6-1      136    6
7.  Lafayette  Catholic  (2)        3-2      134    8
8.  Indpls  Arlington                    5-1      126    7
9.  Oldenburg                                  5-0      63      NR
10.  N.  Daviess                                6-1      53      10
Others receiving votes:
Bloomfield 46. Clinton Prairie 32. Lakewood Park 32. Borden 27. Washington Twp. 15. S. Newton 9. Bethesda Christian 8. Liberty Christian 7. Elkhart Christian 6. S. Decatur 6. W. Washington 6.

Related Posts