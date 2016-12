12/20 High School Basketball Recap

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Snider bested DeKalb in boys hoops while Bishop Dwenger took down 3A no. 10 Norwell in girls hoops to headline area action on Tuesday night.

University of Louisville recruit Malik Williams led the Panthers with 21 points as Snider bested the Barons 65-53.

At Dwenger the Saints earned a 64-44 win over the Knights. Jayda Smith led Dwenger with 20 points while Ellen Ross added 16 points and 14 assists.

BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

BOYS: BREMEN 71 CENTRAL NOBLE 66 (F-OT)

BOYS: CHURUBUSCO 58 HERITAGE 50 (F)

BOYS: DEKALB 53 SNIDER 65 (F)

BOYS: BLACKHAWK CHRISTIAN 75 ADAMS CENTRAL 45 (F)

BOYS: WAYNE 69 BELLMONT 59 (F)

BOYS: GARRETT 51 LEO 77 (F)

BOYS: JAY COUNTY 64 WINCHESTER 51 (F)

BOYS: MANCHESTER 38 CASTON 32 (F)

BOYS: PRAIRIE HEIGHTS 39 WEST NOBLE 54 (F)

BOYS: SOUTH ADAMS 59 FORT RECOVERY 92 (F)

BOYS: WAWASEE 34 COLUMBIA CITY 52 (F)

BOYS: WESTVIEW 65 LAKELAND 46 (F)

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

GIRLS: BREMEN 52 CENTRAL NOBLE 59 (F)

GIRLS: CLINTON CHRISTIAN 24 LAKEWOOD PARK 46 (F)

GIRLS: BLACKHAWK CHRISTIAN 37 BLUFFTON 42 (F)

GIRLS: KOKOMO 51 NORTHFIELD 38 (F)

GIRLS: NEW CASTLE 57 HUNTINGTON NORTH 48 (F)

GIRLS: NORWELL 46 BISHOP DWENGER 66 (F)

GIRLS: PRAIRIE HEIGHTS 37 WEST NOBLE 62 (F)

GIRLS: WARSAW 53 TRITON 31 (F)

GIRLS: WESTVIEW 37 LAKELAND 48 (F)