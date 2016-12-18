State police offer winter driving reminders

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana State Police (ISP) have responded to more than 380 property damage crashes, more than 60 injury related crashes and a total of 2 fatal crashes Saturday, in addition to 150 slide-offs and 150 motor assists. The department offered reminders for motorists who are involved in a crash.

If involved in a crash where vehicles are still drivable, state law requires they be moved to a safe area off the road. Once moved, exchange information with the other involved driver and take photos for your insurance company. State police and other law enforcement agencies will not respond to property damage crashes during extreme weather conditions, according to a press release from ISP.

If you have to drive due to an emergency, or you choose to ignore the warning to not travel, then you should ensure the following:

Your vehicle is in good mechanical condition

Your vehicle has a full tank of fuel

You have charged cell phone and are capable of keeping it charged in your vehicle

You inform friends and family of your route of travel and expected arrival time and keep them informed if you are delayed

You should also have an emergency kit in your car inclusive of at least the following items

Non-perishable foods

A candle, matches or lighter

Shovel and abrasives such as driveway salt or sand

Extra clothing and blanket or sleeping bag

Emergency road side triangles, fuses or other emergency lighting device

ISP asked that people not state police posts or other police agencies to ask about road conditions.

For the complete, up-to-date list of Indiana travel alerts, go to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security’s web site.