Sanford leaving Notre Dame to lead Western Kentucky

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) – Western Kentucky athletic director Todd Stewart has hired Mike Sanford as football coach.

A news conference was scheduled for Wednesday afternoon to introduce the 34-year-old Sanford, who had spent the past two seasons as Notre Dame’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. Sanford also coached QBs at WKU in 2010 in a 12-year coaching career with stops at Stanford, Yale, UNLV and Boise State, where he played QB from 2000-04.

Sanford replaces Jeff Brohm, who left WKU last week to take Purdue’s head coaching job. He takes over a Hilltoppers program that went 30-10 in three seasons under Brohm and has won back-to-back Conference USA championships.

Defensive coordinator and interim coach Nick Holt will guide WKU (10-3) in the Boca Raton Bowl against Memphis (8-4) on Dec. 20.

Advertisement