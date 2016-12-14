Sanford leaving Notre Dame to lead Western Kentucky

FILE- In this Sept. 5, 2015, file photo, Notre Dame offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Mike Sanford watches his team before an NCAA college football game against Texas in South Bend, Ind. Western Kentucky athletic director Todd Stewart hired former Notre Dame offensive coordinator Mike Sanford as football coach. A news conference was scheduled for Wednesday afternoon, Dec. 14, 2016, to introduce the 34-year-old Sanford, who had spent the past two seasons as Notre Dame's offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) – Western Kentucky athletic director Todd Stewart has hired Mike Sanford as football coach.
A news conference was scheduled for Wednesday afternoon to introduce the 34-year-old Sanford, who had spent the past two seasons as Notre Dame’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. Sanford also coached QBs at WKU in 2010 in a 12-year coaching career with stops at Stanford, Yale, UNLV and Boise State, where he played QB from 2000-04.
Sanford replaces Jeff Brohm, who left WKU last week to take Purdue’s head coaching job. He takes over a Hilltoppers program that went 30-10 in three seasons under Brohm and has won back-to-back Conference USA championships.
Defensive coordinator and interim coach Nick Holt will guide WKU (10-3) in the Boca Raton Bowl against Memphis (8-4) on Dec. 20.

