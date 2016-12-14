Lasers pointed at 6 aircraft overnight around Boston

BOSTON (AP) — Authorities say lasers were pointed at several aircraft in the Boston area overnight, including several commercial flights and a MedFlight that had just taken off from a Boston hospital.

No one was hurt, but laser lights can blind a pilot and pointing them at aircraft violates federal law.

The Federal Aviation Administration tells WBZ-TV it received reports from six aircraft between midnight and 6 a.m. Wednesday. Most of the aircraft were headed to Logan Airport.

Cambridge police said they received reports on three of the incidents.

The MedFlight was headed back to Hanscom Air Force Base.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.