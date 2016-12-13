Make your smartphone smarter with WANE apps

Did Santa bring you a new smartphone for the holidays? Or maybe you’re looking to freshen up the phone you currently have. Either way, you’ll want to download the WANE WX app and the WANE news app for both iPhones and Android phones.

With these apps you can take Coverage You Can Count On wherever you go. Each app is customizable so you get content tailored to your own personal preferences.

WANE WX App

Get it at Google Play for Android devices or for iPhones get it at the App Store on iTunes

Get the forecast from the area’s most trusted source, the Doppler 15 Fury Storm Team. Video forecasts are updated multiple times a day and last less than a minute because we know your time is precious. Select “use current location” and you’ll get weather alerts wherever you go, or select multiple locations!

Plus, you can customize the app to open with the Startup Panel you want to see and the alerts you want to get.



WANE News App

Get it at Google Play for Android devices or for iPhones get it at the App Store on iTunes

Stay on top of what’s going on wherever you are with the WANE news app. Watch NewsChannel 15 newscasts and events streamed live to your phone when you’re not in front of a TV. Customize the push notifications so you’ll only receive the ones you want. You can select specific counties and news topics!

And if you have already downloaded the WANE Apps, make sure you’re phone is set to automatically update so you won’t miss out on any improvements we make!