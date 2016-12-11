Information on area travel alerts

Travel Alert information

Stay on top of travel alerts and driving conditions as weather moves in.

Advisory: The lowest level of local travel advisory, means that routine travel or activities may be restricted.

Watch: Means that conditions are threatening to the safety of the public. During a “watch” local travel advisory, only essential travel.

Warning: The highest level of local travel advisory, means that travel may be restricted to emergency management workers only.

Travel Alerts

For the complete, up-to-date list of Indiana travel alerts, go to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security’s web site.



Ohio residents can stay up-to-date on conditions in their state on the Ohio Department of Transportation site. Ohioans may also want to check their county’s Sheriff’s Department’s Facebook page as updates are also sometimes posted there:

Drive Safely, Check the Conditions

Make sure to adjust your driving and your speed according to the driving conditions. Slow down and increase the distance between your car and those in front of you. Approach all intersections carefully in case other drivers slide through red lights.

Do NOT call law enforcement for road and weather updates. INDOT has several ways for drivers to check conditions before they head out on the road:

Ohio Residents can stay on top of traffic at the following site:

Indiana State Police advise that drivers may need to drive at half the posted speed limit to be safe. ISP states in a release that “[m]otorists losing control of their vehicle or who are involved in a crash resulting in a police report should expect to be cited for this offense, which carries a maximum fine of $500.”

